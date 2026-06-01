🟠 U.S-ISRAEL MILITARY MERGER HIDDEN IN NDAA

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Ever wondered if your tax dollars are funding secret military deals? Could merging militaries lead to sabotage and loss of sovereignty? This clip dives deep into the risks posed by Israeli influence on U.S defence and foreign policy.
Source @21st Century Wire (Official)
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