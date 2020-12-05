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25 Straight Minutes Of Illegal Aliens Crossing Into The US
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80 views • December 05, 2020
This goes on every day on our border, and the Marxist Left is doing all they can to keep us from stopping it. It's why they fought Trump tooth and nail on the border wall. This is their imported voting base. It's who they mean to replace us with.
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