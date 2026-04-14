Eliminate the FDA, Kim Elia, Global Natural Health Solutions, Homeopathy, Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America - The RSB Show 4-13-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Eliminate the FDA, Kim Elia, Global Natural Health Solutions, Homeopathy, Canchalagua, RFK Panel Guidelines, Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America, MAHA School Meat Consumption, Artificial Sweetener Risk, Question of the Day, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/eliminate-the-fda-debate-kim-elia-canchalagua-rfk-panel-guidelines-amended-zen-honeycutt-maha-school-meat-opposition-artificial-sweetener-generational-risk-question-of-the-day-comment-of-the-d/