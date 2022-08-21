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Lord Most High (El Elyon)
Global Awakening Prayer
Global Awakening Prayer
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59 views • August 21, 2022

This is a original worship song from the Holy Spirit. Yahweh is the Hebrew word for "Lord or Master." El Elyon in Hebrew is the "Most High God, Supreme Judge." El Gibbor mean "a Mighty God, Mighty God of War, Mighty Warrior." El Olam means "the Eternal God, Everlasting One, without beginning or end." Jehovah Sabaoth (J is a "Y" sound in Hebrew) means "the Lord of Hosts or Captain of the Angelic Armies." We are preparing for the latter rain of His presence. No matter what you and we are facing in this world, our God is the Supreme Authority and will always be faithful to His people. Yeshua (Jesus' name in Aramaic) is our Conquering King! Shalom and the outpouring of His love to you.

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yeshuayahwehworship musicovercomersong of victoryel elyonconquering king
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