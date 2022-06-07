© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"BELIEF" IN "VIRUSES" IS 'NOT SCIENCE' BUT A 'PSEUDO-SCIENTIFIC' "RELIGION" (DR. STEFAN LANKA)
Follow
2
Share
Report
200 views • June 07, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(email) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
"BELIEF" in "VIRUSES" is 'NOT SCIENCE' but a 'PSEUDO-SCIENTIFIC' "RELIGION"
(Dr. Stefan Lanka) https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCDjgRPk0bcp/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
(sourced) from mckenzie @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mckenzie123456789/
================
(Stefan Lanka) FINAL REBUTTAL OF VIROLOGY (Eng. Trans.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UH6K7xzpH9Aj/
(Stefan Lanka) NANOTOXICITY & MANIPULATED VACCINE STUDIES (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x2raPJrBGamF/
SEVEN REBUTTALS OF THE VIRUS CLAIMS, ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ub8euswKUkyW/
VIRUS WARS ('THE VIRUS IS A MENTAL CONSTRUCT, NO BASIS IN REALITY...')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dv9IXqqeOs4T/
ABOUT VIROLOGY (Conversations) Dr. Stefan Lanka & Dr. Thomas Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPGYfUQfV1mF/
=============
Dr. Stefan Lanka:
---------------------
The causers of the corona crisis are clearly identified: Virologists
The Misconception called Virus (part 1)
Misinterpretation of Virus II - beginning and end of the corona crisis
PDFs @ https://www.loveproductions.org/english/articles/misinterpretation-of-virus/
========
https://thefreedomarticles.com/dr-stefan-lanka-2020-article-reveals-virus-misconception/
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/dr-stefan-lanka-debunks-pictures-of-isolated-viruses/
========
Virus Mania: Corona/COVID-19, Measles, Swine Flu, Cervical Cancer, Avian Flu, SARS, BSE, Hepatitis C, AIDS, Polio - How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics Making Billion-Dollar Profits At Our Expense https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzaceboaouh5newetyvx5erjixmff242yxzctbakdm5coaed4s3fbp6sy?filename=Torsten%20Engelbrecht%20-%20Virus%20Mania_%20How%20the%20Medical%20Industry%20Continually%20Invents%20Epidemics%2C%20Making%20Billion-Dollar%20Profits%20At%20Our%20Expense%20%282007%29.pdf
========
The Infectious Ideology (Dr. Thomas Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5KS5WkDkfYtg/
------------------
SARS-CoV-3 REPORTED FOUND IN 2007 (Dr. Tom Cowan Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gFfJmZ7mv7bO/
------------------
COVID-19 Still Unproven To Exist (A Lesson On Logic wt Dr. Thomas Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dvb0tSGxHyaL/
------------------
NEW Mutations of the 'Coronavirus'! (What does that REALLY Mean?) [Dr. Tom Cowan Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6eQJElipyFd3/
------------------
Foundations & Flaws of Viral Theory (Dr. Tom Cowan In Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9xmFkeEwfzPi/
------------------
'AGE OF SCIENCE' ? (Dr. Tom Cowan Review
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ilTrypO9dNF4/
------------------
VIRUS WARS ('THE VIRUS IS A MENTAL CONSTRUCT, NO BASIS IN REALITY...') [DR. STEFAN LANKA] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dv9IXqqeOs4T/
-----------------
Dr. Cowan's work is found on his BitChute channel @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Website: https://drtomcowan.com
-----------------
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(email) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
"BELIEF" in "VIRUSES" is 'NOT SCIENCE' but a 'PSEUDO-SCIENTIFIC' "RELIGION"
(Dr. Stefan Lanka) https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCDjgRPk0bcp/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
(sourced) from mckenzie @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mckenzie123456789/
================
(Stefan Lanka) FINAL REBUTTAL OF VIROLOGY (Eng. Trans.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UH6K7xzpH9Aj/
(Stefan Lanka) NANOTOXICITY & MANIPULATED VACCINE STUDIES (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x2raPJrBGamF/
SEVEN REBUTTALS OF THE VIRUS CLAIMS, ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ub8euswKUkyW/
VIRUS WARS ('THE VIRUS IS A MENTAL CONSTRUCT, NO BASIS IN REALITY...')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dv9IXqqeOs4T/
ABOUT VIROLOGY (Conversations) Dr. Stefan Lanka & Dr. Thomas Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPGYfUQfV1mF/
=============
Dr. Stefan Lanka:
---------------------
The causers of the corona crisis are clearly identified: Virologists
The Misconception called Virus (part 1)
Misinterpretation of Virus II - beginning and end of the corona crisis
PDFs @ https://www.loveproductions.org/english/articles/misinterpretation-of-virus/
========
https://thefreedomarticles.com/dr-stefan-lanka-2020-article-reveals-virus-misconception/
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/dr-stefan-lanka-debunks-pictures-of-isolated-viruses/
========
Virus Mania: Corona/COVID-19, Measles, Swine Flu, Cervical Cancer, Avian Flu, SARS, BSE, Hepatitis C, AIDS, Polio - How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics Making Billion-Dollar Profits At Our Expense https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzaceboaouh5newetyvx5erjixmff242yxzctbakdm5coaed4s3fbp6sy?filename=Torsten%20Engelbrecht%20-%20Virus%20Mania_%20How%20the%20Medical%20Industry%20Continually%20Invents%20Epidemics%2C%20Making%20Billion-Dollar%20Profits%20At%20Our%20Expense%20%282007%29.pdf
========
The Infectious Ideology (Dr. Thomas Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5KS5WkDkfYtg/
------------------
SARS-CoV-3 REPORTED FOUND IN 2007 (Dr. Tom Cowan Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gFfJmZ7mv7bO/
------------------
COVID-19 Still Unproven To Exist (A Lesson On Logic wt Dr. Thomas Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dvb0tSGxHyaL/
------------------
NEW Mutations of the 'Coronavirus'! (What does that REALLY Mean?) [Dr. Tom Cowan Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6eQJElipyFd3/
------------------
Foundations & Flaws of Viral Theory (Dr. Tom Cowan In Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9xmFkeEwfzPi/
------------------
'AGE OF SCIENCE' ? (Dr. Tom Cowan Review
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ilTrypO9dNF4/
------------------
VIRUS WARS ('THE VIRUS IS A MENTAL CONSTRUCT, NO BASIS IN REALITY...') [DR. STEFAN LANKA] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dv9IXqqeOs4T/
-----------------
Dr. Cowan's work is found on his BitChute channel @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Website: https://drtomcowan.com
-----------------
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.