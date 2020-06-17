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Bashar – How to vibrationally bypass the control system
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212 views • June 17, 2020
Bashar describes the higher-dimensional causal mechanism by which any individual expression of consciousness can vibrationally bypass the influence of the control system, which is really just negative belief systems. As Bashar says, there are an infinite number of parallel realities; shift to the one you prefer.
From Bashar's transmission: The Voices In Your Head (2014-09-06) [part 2 @ 22min].
From Bashar's transmission: The Voices In Your Head (2014-09-06) [part 2 @ 22min].
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