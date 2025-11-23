The Fatima Deception

Brazil recently installed a 177 foot statue that is supposed to look like the 'Lady' that appeared in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. Back then 3 shepherd children saw an apparition that has been interpreted by many Roman Catholic religious leaders to be a vision of Jesus’ mother, Mary.

But is it?

The Lady never claimed to be Jesus’ mother and the description of the apparel worn by the vision did not resemble any apparel worn that would have been worn by the mother of Jesus. In fact, the apparel described by the children was so sexually provocative that the oldest child, her mother, and at least one Roman Catholic priest thought the apparition was from the devil.

The description of what the 3 children said the apparition looked like was not released and made widely known until 1992. It may be because by then, standards for female dress had widely became immodest.

If the clothes worn by the vision seen in Fatima were not that of first century women, who could the vision have possibly represented? Well, the goddess Diana is described as wearing the type of clothing worn by the vision. The goddess Diana is equated with the Greek goddess Artemis and is associated with fertility and the moon. Diana is mentioned as a false goddess in the Bible in Acts 19. The corner stone for the deception of Fatima were being laid as early as the time of Paul’s ministry.

Why is the vision of Fatima important? It is part of the foundation of deception and lying wonders warned about in the Bible. Could a demonic apparition get people to support the final Antichrist as one Eastern Orthodox writer suggested? Could an apparition of one called 'a virgin' with a short skirt have been prophesied by Isaiah and Nahum? Could Fatima be part of the foundation of lying wonders that will lead to the deception of the whole world (except for the elect that are called by God) as the Apostle Paul wrote about in 2 Thessalonians 2?

Watch this video and listen as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on the vision of three children in Fatima, Portugal and reveals the apparition for what it is – a deceptive, lying wonder. The time is at hand.

