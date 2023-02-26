https://gettr.com/post/p29pc36e335
2023.02.25 The globally widespread use of toxic vaccines has led to a scarcity of healthy sperms and eggs for normal human reproduction. The New Federal State of China (NFSC) will create a platform on GETTR through Studio where healthy sperms and eggs can be obtained through auction.
毒疫苗在全球的泛滥，已致使人类赖以正常繁衍的健康精卵稀缺无比，新中国联邦将在我们自己的GETTR上建立一个可以通过拍卖获得健康精卵的平台——Studio。
