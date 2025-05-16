BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump’s so-called 'big beautiful' budget bill failed to advance through the House Budget Committee today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
30 views • 12 hours ago

Too big to pass? Trump’s budget bill stuck in Congress

It looks like Trump’s so-called “big beautiful” budget bill has failed to advance through the House Budget Committee today.

Adding: 

Threatening Russia during peace talks? London’s brilliant move… not!

The threats of new restrictions against Russia made by the United Kingdom amid the negotiations in Istanbul are aimed at undermining a settlement, according to a statement by the Russian Embassy in London obtained by Sputnik.

"New unlawful restrictions threats from London are absolutely useless... Such ultimatums during negotiations clearly aim to complicate or disrupt a settlement."

The embassy called the claim that Russia was “dodging” talks in Istanbul outright false, reminding everyone that Putin himself proposed the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russia remains “ready for serious talks” aiming for “long-term peace,” despite Western “failed” sanctions designed to “worsen millions of lives.”

Is London really helping, or just making peace harder?


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
