Miles Guo revealed that HNA is a private company controlled by CCP's kleptocrats, that HNA has over 2,000 branches in the U.S., and that Christopher Wray works for HNA's deals worldwide
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

郭文贵爆料海航实际是盗国贼控制的企业，海航在美国有超过2000个分支机构，克里斯托弗-雷为海航在世界各地的交易而工作

Guo Wengui revealed that HNA is a private company controlled by CCP's kleptocrats, that HNA has over 2,000 branches in the U.S., and that Christopher Wray works for HNA's deals worldwide.

