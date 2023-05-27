Miles Guo revealed that HNA is a private company controlled by CCP's kleptocrats, that HNA has over 2,000 branches in the U.S., and that Christopher Wray works for HNA's deals worldwide

https://gettr.com/post/p2i21dtf706
0525 Ava on Matta of Fact
郭文贵爆料海航实际是盗国贼控制的企业，海航在美国有超过2000个分支机构，克里斯托弗-雷为海航在世界各地的交易而工作
Guo Wengui revealed that HNA is a private company controlled by CCP's kleptocrats, that HNA has over 2,000 branches in the U.S., and that Christopher Wray works for HNA's deals worldwide.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
