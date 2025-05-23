INTERVIEW: 'We are going to find ourselves in a confrontation with Russia'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I think Israel will find some way to launch an attack on Iran and then all bets are off, says Col Douglas Macgregor. The next 60-90 days could put an end to US imperial ambitions.
Mirrored - George Galloway
---------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net