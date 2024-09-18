BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KIEV IS DESPERATE! Ukrainsk has been completely liberated by Russia
174 views • 7 months ago

Again and again, that Kiev officials were brought to their knees in despair after another strategically important city on Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainsk, was completely under the control of Russian Army on September 17, 2024. Footage shared by Russian military correspondent, Rudenko, shows two Russian soldiers planting Soviet Union flag on top of the building, which now fully controls Ukrainsk Mine, while lowering the Blue and Yellow flag from its pole. Ukrainian troops were unable to hold Ukrainsk, located in Donetsk region, as a result, their defenses broke, and they gained momentum to retreat without permission to their strongholds to the West rather than face the great risk of being attacked by Russian assault troops.

The takeover of Ukrainsk which Kiev did not comment on, came after 2 weeks of fierce fighting, which was completely cleared by The 114th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian troops had advanced from the eastern outskirts of the town on September 3, and by then, the defenses here were held by The 25th Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But, they came under heavy fire in waves from Russian assault troops, who set their positions ablaze in buildings and in defensive trenches. Artillery and drone fire worked in this regard, their positions were surrounded by a pincer movement that tightened the pressure on the town, describing the situation as “very complicated.” Afterwards, the remnants of The 25th Brigade were pushed straight back and hastily withdrawn, heading outside Ukrainsk.

The capture of Ukrainsk underlined Russian steady advance, and no doubt Kiev retaliated with desperate attacks on Russian military infrastructure, diverting attention from the latest defeats on the battlefield. It is an artillery ammunition depot that was hit, and the massive explosion was truly devastating, on Wednesday night in Toropets in Tver region, which is about 500km from the country’s border. However, the facility reportedly held ammunition such as 122mm Grad MLRS, and not anything too expensive like high-end cruise missiles or guided munitions, so in theory it was a negligible hit. By doing so, Russian forces could place more artillery beyond the reach of Ukrainian defenses, potentially setting the stage for a new assault on Pokrovsky.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

