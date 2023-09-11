Kash Patel | One of President Trump’s Closest Advisors | EXPOSE the GOVERNMENT GANGSTERS | Save America | There are no Coincidences in Government | Two-Tier System of Justic

Today, Moms on a Mission is so honored to host Kash Patel who, as one of President Trump’s top advisors, is exposing the Government Gangster’s deep corruption. He encourages us all to become educated from truthful media sources and then to become active to help save our country! Kash shares that we have to vote for President Trump in 2024 or we will not have another chance to stop this two-tier system of Justice. Kash discusses his new book, Government Gangsters, and shares how he calls out these Government Gangsters by name along with providing a roadmap to save America!





