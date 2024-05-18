Hezbollah Carries Out It's First Ever Airstrike... EVER.





Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting the Metulla site of the Israeli enemy army with an attack drone armed with S5 missiles. 2024/05/16





