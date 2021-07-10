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Poor Little Man, Circumcision Day
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41 views • July 10, 2021
Infant circumcision has become a sexual fetish in the United States, the sacrifice of a newborn child's penis to satisfy the sexual appetite of brainwashed women (and men) for a mutilated sex organ, which they have been taught is normal. They lack the intellect to question it.
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