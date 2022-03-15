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Remember When a Mob Of Angry Patriots Were Screaming At Lindsey Graham @ The Airport, Calling Him “Traitor, Pedophile And Sex Trafficker”? NOT Safe For Them To Walk Down The Street
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156 views • March 15, 2022
Remember the time Lindsey Graham was stalked by a mob of angry patriots at the airport?
They screamed at him calling him “traitor, pedophile and sex trafficker.”
The people are done with corrupt politicians.
#LindseyGraham #Traitor #TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #WeAreThePlan #Devolution #LawOfWar #HoldTheLine #WWG1WGA #Worldwide #CalmBeforeTheStorm #NCSWIC #NothingCanStopWhatIsComing #TheStormIsUponUs #WeThePeople #WeAreTheMajority #HaveFaithInHumanity #WeWillWin #EnjoyTheShow #TheWorldIsWatching #TheMoreYouKnow
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
They screamed at him calling him “traitor, pedophile and sex trafficker.”
The people are done with corrupt politicians.
#LindseyGraham #Traitor #TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #WeAreThePlan #Devolution #LawOfWar #HoldTheLine #WWG1WGA #Worldwide #CalmBeforeTheStorm #NCSWIC #NothingCanStopWhatIsComing #TheStormIsUponUs #WeThePeople #WeAreTheMajority #HaveFaithInHumanity #WeWillWin #EnjoyTheShow #TheWorldIsWatching #TheMoreYouKnow
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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