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Introducing - The Bird Man of Medellin - Colombia. Cannabis Jimmy wears several hats - Remember the movie the Bird Man of Alcatraz ? With Burt Lancaster? I loved that movie.
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20 views • May 26, 2022
Yes it is true. Cannabis Jimmy is a Man of many talents, and nick names. By the way, I am proudly wearing my Indoctrination .com baseball hat in the thumbnail photo . This hat was given to me by the Head Sned - Dave Snedeker. Dave and I recently met in Las Vegas at a Gold and Silver event. Anyway, I hope you enjoy the bird video. Check out our web site for our Nature Lodge at: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Come on down for a visit . Cheers !
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