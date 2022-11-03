Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Disciple is Just Another Name For Christian, Which is Disciplined by Their Master
8 views
channel image
TruthSeeker
Published 22 days ago |

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d

26 and when he found him, he brought him to Antioch. So for a whole year Barnabas and Saul met with the church and taught great numbers of people. The disciples were called Christians first at Antioch. Acts 11:26



Keywords
christiantruthteachermasterobediencediscipleantiochfirst christiansdisciplined

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket