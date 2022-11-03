A Disciple is Just Another Name For Christian, Which is Disciplined by Their Master

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26 and when he found him, he brought him to Antioch. So for a whole year Barnabas and Saul met with the church and taught great numbers of people. The disciples were called Christians first at Antioch. Acts 11:26