Presumably, the arrivals in Tel Aviv of submunitions from the cluster warhead of the Iranian ballistic missile Khorramshahr-4 - clip 1

Presumably, the arrivals in Tel Aviv of submunitions from the cluster warhead of the Iranian ballistic missile Khorramshahr-4.

Adding:

Iran has launched strikes on five strategic US bases in the Middle East, as well as on Israeli bases in the Tel Aviv and Haifa areas, the IRGC reported.

Adding:

The American military lost two more MQ-9 Reaper drones during Operation "Epic Wrath" in Iran, bringing the total number of lost drones to 11.

The 11 lost drones cost a total of more than 330 million US dollars.

Adding:

Turkey summoned the Iranian ambassador in Ankara to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain explanations about the ballistic missile launched from Iran towards Turkey. (Iran has denied attacking Turkey, said it was a False Flag done by Israel.)