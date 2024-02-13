EXCLUSIVE: Primetime Confronts Atlantic City’s Democrat Ballot Stuffer

Jesse Watters Primetime EXCLUSIVE: Johnny confronts Atlantic City’s Democrat ballot stuffer who was arrested for election fraud. And it turns out he’s not just a stuffer, he’s also an FBI snitch. And he told Johnny to get out of his face.
@JesseBWatters
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1757220403435483325?s=20
