EXCLUSIVE: Primetime Confronts Atlantic City’s Democrat Ballot Stuffer
Published 18 hours ago

Jesse Watters Primetime EXCLUSIVE: Johnny confronts Atlantic City’s Democrat ballot stuffer who was arrested for election fraud. And it turns out he’s not just a stuffer, he’s also an FBI snitch. And he told Johnny to get out of his face.


@JesseBWatters

 https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1757220403435483325?s=20

jesse watterselection fraudballot stuffer

