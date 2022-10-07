Prepare for Armageddon!

The world prepares for nuclear war as Zelenskyy calls for NATO to launch a preemptive strike against Russia and Joe Biden warns of Armageddon.
-------------
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls for NATO to Launch ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Russia
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky-calls-for-nato-to-launch-preemptive-strikes-against-russia/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.