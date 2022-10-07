Prepare for Armageddon!

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The world prepares for nuclear war as Zelenskyy calls for NATO to launch a preemptive strike against Russia and Joe Biden warns of Armageddon.
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls for NATO to Launch ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Russia
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky-calls-for-nato-to-launch-preemptive-strikes-against-russia/