Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tom Renz | CBDC The Truth Behind the Banking Collapse
145 views
channel image
Thomas Renz
Published a day ago |

What we are witnessing is a war not only on American currency but #crypto as well. They must collapse it all in order to promote Central Bank Digital Currency (#CBDC). The bank bailouts from the #feds will ensure that #inflation continues to spiral out of control for the next few years. #EconomicCollapse #Biden #WEF #COVID #Truth #GodWins #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow

www.TomRenz.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:
www.Renz-Law.com
Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102



Keywords
tomrenzthomasrenzrenzrantattorneytomrenzbankrun

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket