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Interview to Dr Neruda - A Message for Humanity 12/12
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74 views • September 12, 2021
The text of the interview can be found here :
https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/fifthinterview/
“The Sovereign Integral process is focused on you —the individual— directing your own Self
—Life Essence— to express itself in Oneness and Equality. That’s it. If you do this, then
you are releasing the hold of the programming. For some this can be done quickly, and for
others it might require more diligent practice.”
"El proceso Integral Soberano se centra en uno mismo —el individuo— en dirigir su propio
Ser —la Esencia de la Vida— para expresarse en la Unidad y la Igualdad. Eso es todo. Si tú
haces esto, entonces tú te estás liberando de las garras de la programación. Para algunos
esto se puede hacer rápidamente, y para otros puede requerir una práctica más diligente".
"Le processus Souverain Intégral est concentré sur vous —l’individu — dirigeant votre
propre Soi —l’Essence de Vie— à s’exprimer dans l’Unité et l’Égalité. C’est tout. Si vous
faites cela, vous vous libérez de l’emprise de la programmation. Pour certains, cela peut
être fait rapidement, et pour d’autres, il peut exiger la pratique la plus diligente."
"Il processo Sovrano Integrale è focalizzato su di sé —l’individuo— che indirizza il suo
stesso Sé —l’Essenza Vitale— a esprimersi nell’Unità ed Eguaglianza. Tutto qui. Se lo fate,
allora state uscendo dalla presa del programma. Qualcuno riesce a farlo velocemente, e
altri hanno bisogno di una pratica più costante."
"O processo do Soberano Integral está concentrado em você —o indivíduo— conduzindo seu
próprio Eu —a Essência da Vida— a se manifestar na Igualdade e Unidade. É isso. Se você
fizer isto, estará se libertando do programa. Para alguns isto pode ser feito rapidamente,
e para outros é necessário uma prática mais diligente."
http://WingMakers.com
http://lyricus.org
http://eventtemples.com
http://sovereignintegral.org
http://spiritstate.com
https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/fifthinterview/
“The Sovereign Integral process is focused on you —the individual— directing your own Self
—Life Essence— to express itself in Oneness and Equality. That’s it. If you do this, then
you are releasing the hold of the programming. For some this can be done quickly, and for
others it might require more diligent practice.”
"El proceso Integral Soberano se centra en uno mismo —el individuo— en dirigir su propio
Ser —la Esencia de la Vida— para expresarse en la Unidad y la Igualdad. Eso es todo. Si tú
haces esto, entonces tú te estás liberando de las garras de la programación. Para algunos
esto se puede hacer rápidamente, y para otros puede requerir una práctica más diligente".
"Le processus Souverain Intégral est concentré sur vous —l’individu — dirigeant votre
propre Soi —l’Essence de Vie— à s’exprimer dans l’Unité et l’Égalité. C’est tout. Si vous
faites cela, vous vous libérez de l’emprise de la programmation. Pour certains, cela peut
être fait rapidement, et pour d’autres, il peut exiger la pratique la plus diligente."
"Il processo Sovrano Integrale è focalizzato su di sé —l’individuo— che indirizza il suo
stesso Sé —l’Essenza Vitale— a esprimersi nell’Unità ed Eguaglianza. Tutto qui. Se lo fate,
allora state uscendo dalla presa del programma. Qualcuno riesce a farlo velocemente, e
altri hanno bisogno di una pratica più costante."
"O processo do Soberano Integral está concentrado em você —o indivíduo— conduzindo seu
próprio Eu —a Essência da Vida— a se manifestar na Igualdade e Unidade. É isso. Se você
fizer isto, estará se libertando do programa. Para alguns isto pode ser feito rapidamente,
e para outros é necessário uma prática mais diligente."
http://WingMakers.com
http://lyricus.org
http://eventtemples.com
http://sovereignintegral.org
http://spiritstate.com
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