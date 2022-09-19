LEAVE THE BULL-HEIFER ALONE!! - [SNIPPETS TO SHARE]

LEAVE THE BULL-HEIFER ALONE: HIS BARN IS CLOSING!Those who humble themselves to repent of sin, no matter how far out you have gone with it, if you return when you hear the voice of the Lord He will receive you. You'll find a way back in. Be a flea and come back to God. 1 John 1:8-9. Listen and take these messages to heart.
LINK TO FULL VIDEO: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BvG2b48NIdw
