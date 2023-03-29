Russian Pacific Fleet fires cruise missiles during training in Sea of Japan

Crews of the Russian Pacific Fleet missile boats have practiced firing Moskit cruise missiles in the Peter the Great Gulf as part of a routine combat training, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The simulated target was defeated at a distance of about 100 kilometers by a 'direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles', the ministry stated.

Russia Test-Fires Supersonic Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles In Sea Of Japan

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-test-fires-supersonic-anti-ship-cruise-missiles-sea-japan

Mirrored - RT



