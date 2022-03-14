Ukrainian Forces fire Tochka-U missile into civilian area. WARNING GRAPHIC

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A Tochka-U missile against civilians is absolutely illegal, in war protocol. This has the potential to escalate things in the Kyiv direction - is the command that limited in their thinking?
I will not imply I know what this is like - yet I was around a bomb blast when I was 5 years old, thanks to our Western partners. It's absolutely traumatic - forever.
🙏 May all this end soon.
- Gonzalo Lira