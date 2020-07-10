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Understanding the Military Objective for America part 4 of 4
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73 views • July 10, 2020
Part four (4) informs you of some facts preceding the Illegal War and Invasion of Iraq- I doubt that many have these facts or has ever heard about most of these facts that shows War Crimes on a biblical scale and those guilt still go unpunished even thought these facts are accessible to the public-
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