Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPA & FDA are ok with you eating pesticide in your Cherrios!
channel image
BehindTheLinePodcast
3 Subscribers
23 views
Published 14 hours ago

A recent study shows that 80% of Americans tested positive for a dangerous pesticide in their bodies. Chlormequat found in Cherrios, Quaker Oats and other wheat and barley products causes infertility, disrupted fetal growth, delayed puberty and disruptions to metabolism. 

Behindthelinepodcast.com 

#chlormequat #Cherrios #quaker #Generalmills #Pepsi #epa #fda #governmentcorruption #behindthelinepodcast #breakingnews #healthnews #shtf #shtfnews #prep #preppernews #prepper #survival #survivalnews #pesticide #chemicals #food 

Keywords
fdaepapesticidefood safetylobbyistgovernment corruptioninsecticidegeneral millscheeriosquakerchlormequatbehind the line podcastleft coast newsquaker oats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket