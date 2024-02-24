EPA & FDA are ok with you eating pesticide in your Cherrios!

A recent study shows that 80% of Americans tested positive for a dangerous pesticide in their bodies. Chlormequat found in Cherrios, Quaker Oats and other wheat and barley products causes infertility, disrupted fetal growth, delayed puberty and disruptions to metabolism.
Behindthelinepodcast.com
#chlormequat #Cherrios #quaker #Generalmills #Pepsi #epa #fda #governmentcorruption #behindthelinepodcast #breakingnews #healthnews #shtf #shtfnews #prep #preppernews #prepper #survival #survivalnews #pesticide #chemicals #food
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.