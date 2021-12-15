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Exposing Statutes With Common Law
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77 views • December 15, 2021
This is a rare incident when police body cam footage is released to the people. The only way to ever get your hands on their own BODY CAM FOOTAGE is by defending yourself under public law. Remember, that Common Law is the supreme law of the land as stated:
"Common Law is the real law, the Supreme Law of the land, the code, rules, regulations, policy and statutes are "not the law". [Self v. Rhay, 61 Wn (2d) 261] Legislated STATUTES enforced upon the people in the name of law are a FRAUD. They have no authority and are without mercy. Justice without mercy is Godless and therefore REPUGNANT to our United States Constitution.
Office Willadsen of the Sedona PD over exercised his authority and TRESPASSED against my free will to travel freely.
"Common Law is the real law, the Supreme Law of the land, the code, rules, regulations, policy and statutes are "not the law". [Self v. Rhay, 61 Wn (2d) 261] Legislated STATUTES enforced upon the people in the name of law are a FRAUD. They have no authority and are without mercy. Justice without mercy is Godless and therefore REPUGNANT to our United States Constitution.
Office Willadsen of the Sedona PD over exercised his authority and TRESPASSED against my free will to travel freely.
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