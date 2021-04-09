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TUESDAY APRIL 6TH 2021 NUTRIMEDS FIRST LINE KIT RESCUE CHEMO SHOT KIT PROTOCOLS DR BILL DEAGLE MD EduCap Program Now First Nations Members
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13 views • April 09, 2021
Tuesday April 6th 2021 NutriMeds First Line Kit Rescue Chemo Shot Kit Protocols Dr Bill Deagle MD John W Bernstein No Natrexone Floyd Minneapolis NWO Dr Madej DO Videos Analysis EduCap Rescue Kit
Hour One A to Z NutriMeds Protocols Review Dr Bill Deagle MD First Line of Defense COVID19 Kit and Chemo Shot Fake Vaccine Rescue Kits, John W Spring, Issues re Immune Support for All childhood and adult immunization, autoimmune disease and cancer and gene silencing of aging.
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Video re Floyd Drug Dealer who did not testify in his murder case, If mayor of Minneapolis gave Naltrexone to cops , Mr Floyd would be alive today I my expert forensic opinions.
Hour Three Dr Carrie Madej DO VIdeos with Comments and Discussion with John W Sping on Zoom Video LIVE
Hour One A to Z NutriMeds Protocols Review Dr Bill Deagle MD First Line of Defense COVID19 Kit and Chemo Shot Fake Vaccine Rescue Kits, John W Spring, Issues re Immune Support for All childhood and adult immunization, autoimmune disease and cancer and gene silencing of aging.
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Video re Floyd Drug Dealer who did not testify in his murder case, If mayor of Minneapolis gave Naltrexone to cops , Mr Floyd would be alive today I my expert forensic opinions.
Hour Three Dr Carrie Madej DO VIdeos with Comments and Discussion with John W Sping on Zoom Video LIVE
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