The Good News About Hell – Scott Hensler
Show 73: With Guest Pat Bolan. In the first half, Pat gives his testimony about clinically dying two times including other near-death experiences. The second half subject covers his extensive research on Hell and the lies that we have been led to believe. Don't miss this one...

Keywords
deathhelldeliverance

