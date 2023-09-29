The Good News About Hell – Scott Hensler

Show 73: With Guest Pat Bolan. In the first half, Pat gives his testimony about clinically dying two times including other near-death experiences. The second half subject covers his extensive research on Hell and the lies that we have been led to believe. Don't miss this one...

