TRUMP TODAY - President Donald J. Trump Speaks to the Lee County FL GOP - After a few notable introductions, he launches into the RAT KILLIN', past, present, and future! - 4-21-2023
Published 18 hours ago

Join the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump as he speaks at the Lee County GOP dinner in Fort Myers, Florida.

Rooster: "Mr. Rat, I have a writ here that says you are to stop eating Cheng Lee's cornmeal forthwith. Now, It's a rat writ, writ for a rat, and this is lawful service of same! Ya-see? He doesn't pay any attention to me... "BANG!" (He shoots the rat) You can't serve papers on a rat, baby sister. You either kill him or let him be." ~ Marshall Reuben J. Cogburn (John Wayne, from 'True Grit')


trumplee countyfort myers fl

