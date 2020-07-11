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Fr. Michel Rodrigue Talks about Sin and the Warning. Why Not to Fear the Devil.
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6 views • July 11, 2020
Very interesting 'sermon' from an Exorcist on ways of battling the devil. Towards thelast 3/4 of the talk, a lady will read for him. He does have a rather thick French Canadian accent.
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