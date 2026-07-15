What You're Missing About Hormuz And Epstein | Col. Rob Maness

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Colonel Rob Maness joins the program to discuss the strategies that may be behind the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and what the move could be designed to accomplish. He argues that the United States is oil independent and far less dependent on the Strait than China and many European countries, raising the possibility that the closure is aimed less at weakening America and more at exploiting foreign vulnerabilities.

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We also discuss Jeffrey Epstein and why the story doesn't end with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Colonel Maness argues that exposing the broader network of influence, compromise, and power surrounding the Epstein Class is far more important than simply prosecuting two individuals. If the underlying systems and operations remain intact, removing the visible figures changes very little. Understanding how these networks function—and whom they serve—may be one of the most important issues facing the public today.

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See more from Colonel Maness at https://RobManess.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further