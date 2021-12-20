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Brian Ruhe Described as a True Mastermind Strategist
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3 views • December 20, 2021
This video repeats the comments by "Werewolves" from the video: BIG ARGUMENT!! Project Paperclip & Nazi Control Today of the Secret Space Program? - Part 2 of 5, at https://www.bitchute.com/video/d4QNWo3pAYRe/ . This is from my live radio show every Tuesday night from 6 - 8:00 pm EST on Station B at https://revolution.radio/ . Join me there and phone in, 1-603-635-4946.
This was the comment:
Werewolves:
Showing some true alpha male traits in this episode Brian. I am impressed. And the lovely Diane Chase impresses also.
Brian Ruhe:
It was all by design, Werewolves. You can read my carefully crafted Meetup post. I practiced deception to reel in people who went along with the absurd claims against the Germans. I started the video with an immediate provocation, completely contradicting the very thesis that I posted. This left virtue signalers with no one to turn to, since I was both the guest speaker and the chair of the meeting. I let the video record everyone and I let them speak as long as they wanted, so they would have enough rope to hang themselves. I had 100% control over the Zoom, I could mute or remove people at will. I had control over the video editing and thumbnails and captions written over people's comments. This was all premeditated by myself, months in advance.
Why did I do it? Four reasons. 1) There is a disease throughout the UFO community to blame Nazis for the highest evils beyond this world. I want to shine a light into this festering evil.
2) My sworn oath of loyalty to the fuehrer from my previous life, which transcends death.
3) Much of my audience doesn't like UFOs but they want to hear the truth about Hitler and the Jews. I showed them how I am protecting our interests within the UFO community.
4) The Order of the Mantids. [show less]
Werewolves:
Very impressive sir, very impressive indeed. A true mastermind strategist.
This was the comment:
Werewolves:
Showing some true alpha male traits in this episode Brian. I am impressed. And the lovely Diane Chase impresses also.
Brian Ruhe:
It was all by design, Werewolves. You can read my carefully crafted Meetup post. I practiced deception to reel in people who went along with the absurd claims against the Germans. I started the video with an immediate provocation, completely contradicting the very thesis that I posted. This left virtue signalers with no one to turn to, since I was both the guest speaker and the chair of the meeting. I let the video record everyone and I let them speak as long as they wanted, so they would have enough rope to hang themselves. I had 100% control over the Zoom, I could mute or remove people at will. I had control over the video editing and thumbnails and captions written over people's comments. This was all premeditated by myself, months in advance.
Why did I do it? Four reasons. 1) There is a disease throughout the UFO community to blame Nazis for the highest evils beyond this world. I want to shine a light into this festering evil.
2) My sworn oath of loyalty to the fuehrer from my previous life, which transcends death.
3) Much of my audience doesn't like UFOs but they want to hear the truth about Hitler and the Jews. I showed them how I am protecting our interests within the UFO community.
4) The Order of the Mantids. [show less]
Werewolves:
Very impressive sir, very impressive indeed. A true mastermind strategist.
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