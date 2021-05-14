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DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG: NANO, BACTERIA & COVID19
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213 views • May 14, 2021
Kerry Cassidy interviews Dr. Robert O. Young about Covid19, Bacteria, Nano and the vaccines and tests. He talks about how to deal with Covid tests, the fallacy behind social distancing, shedding and how our immune system works against the attack from a bioweapon and radiation.
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