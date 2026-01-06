ALBERT MCKNIGHT, Sworn In For The State, 165th To Testify

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALBERT Mc Knight, sworn for the State in rebuttal.
This sideboard (Defendant's Exhibit 52) sets more this way than it was at the time I was there.
CROSS EXAMINATION
I don't know if the sideboard was changed, but it wasn't setting like that is in the corner. I didn't see the sideboard at all, but I don't like the angle of this plat.