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The RSB Show LIVE 10/31/19 - Jonathan Emord, Big Pharma, Trump, Heather Simpson, Pro-vax outrage
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49 views • November 01, 2019
Emord’s Sacred Fire of Liberty, Big Pharma lobbying, Rand Paul rejected, Millennial communism, House impeachment, Heather Simpson, Pro-vaxxer outrage, Kratom success, Weather channel propaganda and MORE!
http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/emords-sacred-fire-of-liberty-big-pharma-lobbying-rand-paul-rejected-millennial-communism-house-impeachment-heather-simpson-pro-vaxxer-outrage-kratom-success-weather-channel-propaganda-and-m/
http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/emords-sacred-fire-of-liberty-big-pharma-lobbying-rand-paul-rejected-millennial-communism-house-impeachment-heather-simpson-pro-vaxxer-outrage-kratom-success-weather-channel-propaganda-and-m/
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