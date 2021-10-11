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TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 7) Why and When the United Nations Incorporation was Created - Justice Anna Webinar
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52 views • October 11, 2021
Was created during the War World II in France. A corrupted evil corporation as store front for criminals using deceived name to defraud people, nameless and faceless corporation to carry on the criminals interest and not to Unit the Nations. The same thing goes for the World Health Organization, they all faceless and nameless corporation exist to serve their masters. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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