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Project Veritas - PART 4 Pfizer Scientists Your COVID Antibodies Are Better Than The Pfizer Vaccination (10.04.21)
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243 views • October 05, 2021
[NEW YORK – Oct. 4, 2021] Project Veritas released the fourth video in its COVID vaccine investigative series today which exposed three Pfizer officials saying that antibodies lead to equal, if not better, protection against the virus compared to the vaccine.
#ExposePfizer
Project Veritas encourages whistleblowers to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].
Support the mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Mission Statement
Investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship
#ExposePfizer
Project Veritas encourages whistleblowers to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].
Support the mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Mission Statement
Investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship
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