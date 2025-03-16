RED ALERT: TAX FREEDOM VS SLAVERY: IS COMPUTING INCOME TAX USING A W2 ILLEGAL?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truth about your 'income tax' is this: According to Whistleblower and researcher Pete Hendrickson, "The income tax is a benign, Constitutional tax that simply doesn't apply to the earnings of most Americans. The tax laws themselves, scores of United States Supreme Court rulings, and every other relevant authority all acknowledge this truth in no uncertain terms." And the difference between your CAPITAL and your INCOME is something you absolutely MUST understand in order to live FREE! Brian Swanson joins me to discuss.
Resources:
Capital VS income
Lost Horizons:
Get Your Keys to freedom HERE & set up a FREE Call:
https://thefreedompeople.org/services/trust/
Coupon Code: sgtFreedomTrusts
Brian's brief: