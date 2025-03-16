BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RED ALERT: TAX FREEDOM VS SLAVERY: IS COMPUTING INCOME TAX USING A W2 ILLEGAL?
113 views • 1 month ago

The truth about your 'income tax' is this: According to Whistleblower and researcher Pete Hendrickson, "The income tax is a benign, Constitutional tax that simply doesn't apply to the earnings of most Americans. The tax laws themselves, scores of United States Supreme Court rulings, and every other relevant authority all acknowledge this truth in no uncertain terms." And the difference between your CAPITAL and your INCOME is something you absolutely MUST understand in order to live FREE! Brian Swanson joins me to discuss.


Resources:

Capital VS income

https://capitalvsincome.com/


Lost Horizons:

https://www.losthorizons.com/


Get Your Keys to freedom HERE & set up a FREE Call:

https://thefreedompeople.org/services/trust/

Coupon Code: sgtFreedomTrusts


Brian's brief:

https://capitalvsinco

Keywords
liesirsslaveryillegalincomered alertvoluntarytax freedomcomputing income tax usingw2
