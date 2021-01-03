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DOCTORS REFUSE VACCINE: THE FIGHT HAS BEGUN [2020-01-02] - JOSH SIGURDSON (VIDEO)
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740 views • January 03, 2021
On a normal year-to-year basis, 35% of Health Care Professionals are Anti-vaxers, but with the roll out of the COVID-19 mRNA DNA/Gene Altering GMO Vaccination the anti-vax health care workers are pushing the percentage to nearly 65% vaccination refusals. Once you are Awake to the fact that the virus has never been isolated, the PCR test had a 98% False Positive Rate, the healthy rather than sick were forced into quarantine, face masks were mandated for the healthy and they can never protect anyone from a virus, family businesses were forced to close while large corporations were labeled as "essential" and allowed to stay open, social distancing is completely asinine as a precautionary preventative measure, ludicrous rules consisting of size of groups or times of day, the 100% effective and inexpensive medicine/symptom reliever consisting of Hydrochloroquine and Zinc was denied to the masses, the statistics consisting of number of infected and dead were completely fabricated out of thin air, the hospitals have been nearly empty for the past 10 months and the media and government have said they were full, hospitals and doctors were paid to fake the numbers and forced to kill patients with ventilators rather than treat with Hydroxy/Zinc, THEN YOU WOULD HAVE TO BE A COVIDIOT TO LINE UP FOR THE EXPERIMENTAL DNA/GENE CHANGING VACCINE.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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