Kids at the Range NS Vacation 2023
Hagenaars Family
Published 13 hours ago

We took the kids to a shooting range.  This is the second one that they have been to and we had two instructors to show them all the proper techniques and procedures to use a firearm.  It is very important that they learn how to do this so that they can respect a firearm for the future.

Keywords
shootingfirearmrangenova scotiaroad tripfamily vacationhagenaars familyproper techniques

