PANIC AS THE (((homosexual🦄banking🏦mafia))) GOES BOZO BERSERKO🌉💥🔥

Oct 8, 2022 - The Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea has been hit by a huge explosion





Images from the bridge showed a fiercely burning fire engulfing at least two railway carriages from a train on the bridge, accompanied by a vast column of black smoke, and one half of the parallel road bridge collapsed into the Kerch Strait.

The explosion, which witnesses said could be heard miles away, took place before 6am on Saturday while a train was crossing the bridge. Russian officials said a car bomb was to blame





cmt: You are wrong this was no suicide truck bomb. On other footage with sound you can clearly hear the sound of like a missile or rocket hit. I listened to it over and over it sounds like a missile or rocket SHH SHHH you can hear right before the explosion

Watch the other CCTV videos doing the rounds. One taken from the railway bridge shows the moments just prior to the explosion. I watched it frame by frame and could clearly see the bow of a small boat coming into view as the kerrbooom happened.





2nd cmt: The boat (some sort of speed boat) was small but obviously packed with explosives. It was adjacent to a pylon which explains why 2 sections of one of the road ways were lifted and the one directly over the boat collapsed when coming back down.





The adjacent roadway has been damaged, but probably is still serviceable.





I could not see the whole boat so cannot say if anyone was aboard.





The train was going back to Russia so was presumably empty so only burnt and did not explode. Many of the tanks did not explode. I suspect it because any remaining fuel on board ran into the sea, while if it was on land, the burning fuel would travel under the next tank, cooking it to the point of explosion.





Some steel work has buckled under the heat, but mostly hand rails etc. I suspect the rails will be warped, but quickly replaceable. The main structure will probably be OK (under war conditions where standards not so rigorous).





Conclusion? A boat attacked the road bridge and something else (rocket from a drone?) attacked the train soon after.





Result - one road way smashed, the other side damaged to an unknown extent. And one railway span damaged, but probably still serviceable.





A spectacular slap in Putins face and a huge loss in logistics esp ability to send fuel to the western theaters (Kherson and Crimea) safely out of HIMAR range.





The future? I hope not an escalation to nukes, but logistics just got a whole lot harder for the Russians.





The second roadway and railway would still be operable.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MajtcfaAaZk - Are Ukrainian special forces behind the attack? | DW News





https://au.news.yahoo.com/moment-fire-engulfs-key-bridge-081107636.html