"VOSTOK" Group Liberated the Settlement of Aleksandrograd in the DPR
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1305 followers
Follow
20 views • 1 day ago

⚡️⚡️⚡️THE "VOSTOK" TROOP GROUP (Russia) HAS LIBERATED THE SETTLEMENT OF ALEKSANDROGRAD IN THE DPR⚡️⚡️⚡️

💥 As a result of decisive and skillful offensive actions by the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of the "Vostok" troop group, the settlement of Aleksandrograd in the DPR has been liberated!!!

💥The Transbaikal troops have now recorded their 9th liberated settlement for the summer of 2025 and the second one this week❗️

💥 Thus, in the southern part of the DPR, only one settlement remains still held by enemy forces, but not for long.

 💥 Fighters of the 36th Guards Brigade have taken another enemy defense point, destroying up to a company of live Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in battles for the settlement and the adjacent forest belts.

 💪"Far Eastern Express" of the "Vostok" troop group continues to advance, liberating the DPR, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions!

🫡We continue to follow the successes of our guys and highlight their feats!

@voin_dv

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
