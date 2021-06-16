© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magnetic They Are Injecting Graphene Oxide As An Adjuvant In Vaccines!
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
711 views • June 16, 2021
Wow! Apparently Graphene Oxide acts not only as an adjuvant, but also magnetic!!! I feel for this lady, and to everyone who will have, and has had these jabs of corruption!! There are many reasons why people choose to take them, but putting that aside for now, when you take a look at the findings, it is just terrible. In my opinion I think the world will see a whole lot more issues as time goes forward.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.