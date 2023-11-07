Kirk Elliot Joins Amanda Grace: Wealth Management, Israel and the World Markets

Join Amanda Grace and Kirk Elliot where they will discuss how you can master your finances as well as current events with the market. Kirk Elliot is an expert in financial consulting and will be sharing his profound insights and advice during this exclusive interview. Tune in Monday, Nov. 6 at 4pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners