Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Will Not Be His Running Mate For 2024
111 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

President Trump Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Will Not Be His Running Mate For 2024 "He didn't do well on COVID. He had more deaths than almost every [county] in Florida." @realDonaldTrump

https://twitter.com/i/status/1649211455374499842 

Keywords
presidentdonald j trumprunning mateagenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket