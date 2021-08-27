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話しても分かって貰えない家族や友人が居る、、、そんな方々の為に動画を作りました。 ５０分だけ時間を作って
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67 views • August 27, 2021
お願いです。皆さん気付いてください。
そして、既に厚労省は今の病原体を「指定感染症」から外し、インフルエンザと同等またはそれ以下、と改めております。
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/000733827.pdf
https://www.sn-hoki.co.jp/article/pickup_hourei/pickup_hourei1267539/
https://www1.pref.shimane.lg.jp/contents/kansen/topics/2019nCoV/210203_Kanpo_nCoV1.pdf
そして、既に厚労省は今の病原体を「指定感染症」から外し、インフルエンザと同等またはそれ以下、と改めております。
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/000733827.pdf
https://www.sn-hoki.co.jp/article/pickup_hourei/pickup_hourei1267539/
https://www1.pref.shimane.lg.jp/contents/kansen/topics/2019nCoV/210203_Kanpo_nCoV1.pdf
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