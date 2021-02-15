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I forgot what D’Artagnan taught me and got my dick BURNED by a LASER
jroseland
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70 views • February 15, 2021
Yes, I've had my dick burned by scalding laser pinpricks over and over again for about 20 minutes...
"Why the hell did you subject yourself to that," you ask. Well, it was a surgery I had to undergo because I forgot something very noble and kingly that I once believed, was sold and lived a lie for about a decade - a lie that you might be really bought into, as I was. Is a laser-powered penis-cauterizing session in your future? That's up to you!

Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/557-dick-burned-laser

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Keywords
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